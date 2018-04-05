2 dead, 2 injured in South Austin fire

West Race fire update: There are 2 confirmed fatalities (1 adult female and 1 adult male). Investigation has revealed at least one working smoke detector with other smoke detectors present but destroyed in the fire. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2018

Fire officials say a fire broke out in the 5200 block of West Race in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.According to authorities, a man and a woman died and two others were injured in the blaze.Chicago police said two other victims were taken to area hospitals.Police said a 24-year-old woman refused medical attention.Fire officials said the fire was extinguished around 10:30 a.m.The cause of the fire is not known.