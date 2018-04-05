2 dead, 2 injured in South Austin fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fire officials say a fire broke out in the 5200 block of West Race in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a man and a woman died and two others were injured in the blaze.


Chicago police said two other victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police said a 24-year-old woman refused medical attention.

Fire officials said the fire was extinguished around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.
