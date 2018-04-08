2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett

Two people are dead and five were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Bartlett Sunday.According to police, all seven victims were in one car that was traveling at high speed on Lake Street near Route 59 when it hit a utility pole. The driver is among the dead, police said.Officials said the survivors were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.Police said crews are working to disconnect power to the utility pole so they can work on removing the car.