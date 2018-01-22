2 dead after Addison house fire

An elderly couple was found dead after a fire in west suburban Addison Monday morning, fire officials said.Addison police responded to assist the Addison Fire Protection District at a house fire in the 700-block of South Ellsworth Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.A semi driver in the area noticed the flames and called in the fire. Officials said the fire started in the rear of the one-story ranch home.A partial roof collapse made it difficult fore firefighters to make their way inside the home. After clearing debris, firefighters discovered the elderly couple dead inside the home."Initially, when our crews got in, we could not find anybody. As we progressed, we did find two fire victims in the rear of the structure in one of the back bedrooms," said Addison Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Scott Walker.Authorities have not released the identities of the man and woman. The woman was apparently handicapped and a walker was found next to her bed.Firefighters remained on the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday to put out hot spots. Fire officials said there were no working smoking detectors in the home. Firefighters remained on the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday to put out hot spots.The state fire marshal and an arson investigator are working to determine the cause of the fire.