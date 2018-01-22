  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 dead after Addison house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and woman were found dead after a house fire in Addison. (WLS)

By
ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) --
An elderly couple was found dead after a fire in west suburban Addison Monday morning, fire officials said.

Addison police responded to assist the Addison Fire Protection District at a house fire in the 700-block of South Ellsworth Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.

A semi driver in the area noticed the flames and called in the fire. Officials said the fire started in the rear of the one-story ranch home.

A partial roof collapse made it difficult fore firefighters to make their way inside the home. After clearing debris, firefighters discovered the elderly couple dead inside the home.

"Initially, when our crews got in, we could not find anybody. As we progressed, we did find two fire victims in the rear of the structure in one of the back bedrooms," said Addison Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Scott Walker.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man and woman. The woman was apparently handicapped and a walker was found next to her bed.

Firefighters remained on the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday to put out hot spots. Fire officials said there were no working smoking detectors in the home. Firefighters remained on the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday to put out hot spots.

The state fire marshal and an arson investigator are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firehouse fireAddison
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 dead, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
PHOTOS: Inside the home where tortured siblings once lived
Government shutdown continues into workweek
Disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to hear yet more victims' testimonies
Doughnut-eating champ charged with stealing from Dunkin'
John Coleman, former ABC 7 weatherman, dies at age 83
Woman, 18, critically wounded in Bridgeport shooting
Show More
Man, 27, reported missing from Rogers Park
Rain, fog creating poor visibility for drivers during morning commute
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
2 dead, 1 injured in Gary house fire
More News
Top Video
Government shutdown continues into workweek
4 wounded in drive-by shooting outside dance studio in Humboldt Park
ABC7 weekend team shares their comfort food recipes
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video