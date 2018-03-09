2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire

S&B at 10520 S. Ewing st. 75x 100 Two story ordinary CFD going defensive at present 1 yellow transported to trinity. All companies working pic.twitter.com/DqY6gq9WZl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 9, 2018

Two people have been hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire in the East Side neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire was in a two-story building in the 10500-block of South Ewing-block of South Ewing Avenue. A man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation and a woman was transported to Trinity Hospital in serious condition, also with smoke inhalation, the fire department said. Another person refused transport.At about 10 a.m., the fire was raised to a 2-11 fire. The fire department said the roof of the building partially collapsed.Shortly before 10:45 a.m., the fire department said the fire had been struck out.Firefighters were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call for light smoke and when firefighters arrived, they actually broke open the walls and realized the fire was inside the walls.Fire officials said one man helped rescue another man, apparently from the second floor."One of the civilians did help another civilian out of the rear of the building onto the side roof...and off a ladder there," said Battalion Chief Mark Townsend.The two-story building has a nail salon on the first floor and there are apartments on the second floor. It is not clear how many apartments are on the second floor and fire officials said they are having the City Buildings Department check to see if there were too many apartments.People who know people inside the building said they had some electrical concerns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.