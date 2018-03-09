2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire in the East Side neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people have been hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire in the East Side neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire was in a two-story building in the 10500-block of South Ewing-block of South Ewing Avenue. A man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation and a woman was transported to Trinity Hospital in serious condition, also with smoke inhalation, the fire department said. Another person refused transport.

At about 10 a.m., the fire was raised to a 2-11 fire. The fire department said the roof of the building partially collapsed.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., the fire department said the fire had been struck out.

Firefighters were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call for light smoke and when firefighters arrived, they actually broke open the walls and realized the fire was inside the walls.

Fire officials said one man helped rescue another man, apparently from the second floor.

"One of the civilians did help another civilian out of the rear of the building onto the side roof...and off a ladder there," said Battalion Chief Mark Townsend.

The two-story building has a nail salon on the first floor and there are apartments on the second floor. It is not clear how many apartments are on the second floor and fire officials said they are having the City Buildings Department check to see if there were too many apartments.

People who know people inside the building said they had some electrical concerns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfireEast SideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Transgender inmate sues IDOC to be moved to all-female prison
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkrel gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
College dropout still living in dorm 2 years later
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Uber driver, 72, accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital
Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Gunman takes hostages at Yountville veterans home
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
Lake County Sheriff's Deputy charged with misconduct
Beauty vitamin biotin may affect medical test results
Person killed in Joliet bar shooting ID'd
More News
Top Video
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Suspect in killing of CPD Cmdr. Bauer appears in court Friday
Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video