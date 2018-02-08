  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
2 hospitalized, including police officer, after East Chatham apartment building fire

Chicago fireifghters battled a 2-11 alarm blaze at a South Side apartment building Thursday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people, including a Chicago police officer, were injured after a fire at an apartment building in the East Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire started in a second floor apartment and burned up to the third floor of the building on 79th Street near Langley Avenue. The building has businesses on the first floor.

One police officer was hospitalized for minor smoke issues and a resident of the building was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, a Chicago Fire Department official said.

The fire was struck out by about 6:40 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene to put out hotspots.

Fire crews have blocked off 79th Street and the CTA 79th Street buses are being temporarily rerouted via Cottage Grove, 76th Street and King Drive.
