The Westmont Fire Department was called to a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in the 500 block of North Cass Avenue Wednesday around 6:40 p.m.Authorities say the fire was on the second floor of the three story building. One person was rescued from the fire and taken to a local hospital. The person's condition is unknown.Fire officials said one firefighter also sustained a minor injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.