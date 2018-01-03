  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Man found dead, woman fatally shot in Lake Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was found dead and a woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the downtown area of north suburban Lake Forest. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was found dead and a woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the downtown area of north suburban Lake Forest.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 600-block of North Western Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man's body and a 27-year-old woman who appeared to have been shot several times in a parking lot behind a Dunkin' Donuts, steps from the Metra stop at Western and East Deerpath Road.

The woman was transported to Lake Forest Hospital, where she died.

ABC7 Eyewitness News has learned the woman was a Naval Lieutenant who worked at the Lovell Federal Healthcare Center near Great Lakes in North Chicago. Her name has not yet been released.

The man has not been identified.

The Lake County Coroner is expected to release the identities of the victims as well as their autopsy results on Thursday.

The connection between the victims was not immediately clear.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Lake Forest police are investigating what led up to the shooting. They said the shooting may be related to a domestic dispute between the two.

Officers at the scene focused their attention on two vehicles in the parking lot. A car with out-of-state plates was towed from the lot, and investigators used a drone to assist.

Two cars in the parking lot appeared to have crashed into each other but it was not clear if that was related to the shooting.

"The scene has been secured and there is no risk or danger to the community," Lake Forest Deputy Police Chief Rob Copeland said.

In a message to parents, a spokeswoman for Lake Forest School District 67 said school officials were told that there was no danger to students and that schools would be operating normally.

Western will be closed all day Wednesday between Deerpath and East Illinois Road.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingbody foundman killedwoman killedwoman shotLake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
Man stabbed at Wicker Park store during attempted theft
Suspect sought in Marquette Park sex assault, robbery
Deputy: Woman abandons dead friend on side of road
Powerball lottery jackpot at $460M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Boy, 13, missing 5 days from Back of the Yards
2 critically injured in Ashburn multi-vehicle crash
Freed Taliban hostage charged with sex assault, confinement
Show More
Mom charged with starving toddler to death pleads no contest
Joliet man charged with animal cruelty, dog found hanging over fence
Trump dissolves commission investigating his unproven claims of voter fraud
One-on-one with Janice Jackson, interim CPS CEO
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
One-on-one with Janice Jackson, interim CPS CEO
Illinois most moved from state in 2017, study finds
Man injured as a child now runs to raise Red Cross, blood donation awareness
More Video