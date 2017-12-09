  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson

Jacob Dochee, 45, of Frankfort, and Samieh Jawdat, 26, of Crete, died when their Lamborghini crashed on I-57 in Matteson on Dec. 8, 2017. (WLS)

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) --
Two men in a Lamborghini were killed in a crash Friday night on I-57 in south suburban Matteson.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash, Illinois State Police said. A witness said the driver was going more than 150 miles per hour.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-57 at Flossmoor Road at about 8:53 p.m., police said.

The two men have been identified as Jacob Dochee, 45, of Frankfort and Samieh Jawdat, 26, of Crete.

Jacob Dochee, 45, of Frankfort



Kelly Longmire was on the expressway when she saw the yellow Lamborghini speed past her.

"I was doing 80 so it was almost twice my speed," she said.

Seconds after the car sped past her, it crashed into a ditch.

Longmire and other drivers pulled over to help. Ten minutes later, the sister of one of the victims showed up screaming.

This morning, Longmire discovered that she knew Dochee, one of the victims. She had met him when he was building her ex-boyfriend's house in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Longmire said Dochee was a father who will be missed in his community.

"He had many children and I can't imagine that they're not going to be asking 'where's my dad?' Longmire said.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down while police investigated, but reopened Saturday morning. No other injuries were reported.
