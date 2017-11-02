2 Oak Park police officers crash while responding to call for help

Two officers responding to a call in separate squad cars crashed into each other early Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two police officers responding to a call in separate squad cars crashed into each other early Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park.

Both vehicles went off the road and struck trees after colliding at Adams Street and East Avenue. The officers were responding to a call of assistance from another officer., police said.

Both officers were transported to Loyola University Medical Center. One officer was treated and released. The other officer was still undergoing tests as of 9:30 a.m. That officer's injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators are at the scene, which has been cleared. They are working to determine what led to the crash.
