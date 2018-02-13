2 police officers, woman injured in Lakeview fire

Two Chicago police officers and a woman were injured in a fire in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday night.Chicago police said the officers are expected to be ok and are hospitalized in good condition. Chicago police squad cars were seen escorting one of the ambulances to Stroger Hospital.Authorities said the officers were responding to an apartment fire in the 3800-block of North Fremont Street at about 10:15 p.m. The officers suffered from smoke inhalation.A woman who lived inside the building suffered from smoke inhalation as well. She is in good condition. It is unclear of the officers were trying to rescue the woman.