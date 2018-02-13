2 police officers, woman injured in Lakeview fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Chicago police officers and a woman were injured in a fire in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday night. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers and a woman were injured in a fire in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday night.

Chicago police said the officers are expected to be ok and are hospitalized in good condition. Chicago police squad cars were seen escorting one of the ambulances to Stroger Hospital.

Authorities said the officers were responding to an apartment fire in the 3800-block of North Fremont Street at about 10:15 p.m. The officers suffered from smoke inhalation.

A woman who lived inside the building suffered from smoke inhalation as well. She is in good condition. It is unclear of the officers were trying to rescue the woman.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firepolice officer injuredChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arson unit to investigate fire at Hebrew Ysraelite Cultural Center
3-year-old Muncie, Ind. girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
A year later, teens' unsolved killings are 'open wound' for grandfather
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
CPD equipping dozens of vehicles with automatic license plate readers
Suburban police, professionals struggle with growing funeral violence
Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection
John Hancock Center to lose its famous name
Show More
Chloe Kim wins gold medal in women's halfpipe
Lawsuit: Ulta re-sells returned beauty products as new
Teen may have HIV after alleged sex assault at school
2 more Legionnaires' disease cases found at Quincy veterans home
More News
Top Video
Arson unit to investigate fire at Hebrew Ysraelite Cultural Center
John Hancock Center to lose its famous name
Suburban police, professionals struggle with growing funeral violence
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video