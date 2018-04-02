2 shot in vacant lot near Blue Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people sustained gunshot wounds near a CTA station Monday evening, authorities said.

According to officials, a boy, 17, and a man, 36, were shot in a vacant lot in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when an unknown driver opened fire. The boy was shot in the back and the man was shot in the hand, officials said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in good condition, officials said.

Authorities said trains were bypassing the Pulaski station during the investigation. Trains have since resumed making regular stops at the station.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
CTAshootingChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feds charge 3 as rat poison-laced drugs take toll in Chicago
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Elmhurst
Hyde Park neighbors say violent crime is on the rise
Girl, 14, dies after being shot, stabbed in 'vicious assault'
Body found in Des Plaines River
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Deerfield Village Board unanimously votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons
Show More
Suspects escape via CTA in 2 robberies
Girl, 5, recovering after alleged accidental shooting by mother
2 men wrongly convicted suing city, say confessions were forced
More than 30 cats, kittens rescued from fire in need of foster homes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos