2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school

Two male teens were shot, one fatally, near a charter school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two students were shot, one fatally, near their charter school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

A group of males was walking in the 4900-block of West Division Street when a black male in a red jacket fired shots just after 9:10 a.m. outside YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School, police said.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were wounded in the shooting. The younger teen was shot in the leg, CPD First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro said at an 11 a.m. press conference. One of the victims ran into the school for safety. Both victims are students at YCCS-West.

The teens were rushed to Stroger Hospital, where the 18-year-old died. Authorities have not released his identity. The 17-year-old's condition stabilized at the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. Navarro said police also believe the victims and the shooter knew each other, since they were seen together on surveillance video.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. No one is in custody. Area North detectives are conducting an investigation.
