2 women injured in North Riverside mall shooting

Two women were hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting in the parking lot of North Riverside Park Mall in the west suburban North Riverside, police said.The incident was described as "isolated and domestic in nature."Police responded to the mall, located at 7501 W. Cermak Rd., shortly before 6 p.m. and found a car with the windows shot out in the southwest parking lot near JCPenney and Carson's.The two women sustained gunshot wounds. A male offender fled from the scene before police arrived.A spokesperson for the mall did not immediately respond to request for comment.