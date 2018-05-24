Two women were robbed at gunpoint just before sundown Wednesday on a street lined with outdoor patio restaurants in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.A 40-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 1300-block of North Wells Street, police said."So unlikely. There's so many people around, especially as the weather gets nicer. There's just folks everywhere. So I'm just shocked that they were just so brazen to come and make that move," said Julie Brucato, who lives in the neighborhood.Police said the two men struck the victim in the elbow and took her property.About 25 minutes later, police responded to the 1400-block of North Orleans Street. A 26-year-old woman was walking home when two men pulled out a gun, stole her Apple Watch and got into a getaway car."I generally feel safe out here, so it's alarming to hear this," said David Stone, who lives in Old Town."I'm surprised. I guess it could happen anywhere. I just feel like I should get off my phone and pay attention," said Eileen Pedersen, who also lives in the neighborhood.While many residents feel secure in Old Town, the muggings were a wake-up call for some, since they occurred during daylight hours."I think that people are more alert in certain areas and this isn't one of them. So just hearing stories like this is a really timely reminder," said Elizabeth Conner, who also lives in Old Town.Witnesses said the two men got into a four-door sedan, possibly an older model Pontiac.Suspect descriptions released by police were vague, but the victims said the two men are in their late teens or early 20s.Area Central detectives were investigating both robberies.