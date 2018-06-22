2 young children critically injured, woman hurt in Bronzeville crash

Two young children were critically injured Friday morning in a crash that also injured a woman on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The two-car crash between a Dodge and a Hyundai occurred just before 6:15 a.m. near East 49th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, CFD officials said in a tweet.A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where the boy's condition stabilized and the girl remained extremely critical. A 23-year-old woman was transported in stable condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.The woman was the driver of the Hyundai and the two young children were passengers. CFD officials said the driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment.There is no word yet on what caused the crash.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more details are made available.