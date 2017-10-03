Video: 24+ arrests made in fake parking placard investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video showing some of the people arrested in an investigation into fake parking placards in New York City. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
More than two dozen people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into fake parking placards that have allowed drivers to park illegally throughout the city.

The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation with the city's Department of Investigation and Manhattan District Attorney's Office. (Watch raw video of their arrests in the player above)

The suspects were indicted by a grand jury on charges including impersonation and forgery. They were either arrested or surrendered, and will be arraigned later in the day Tuesday.

The arrests came months after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would crack down on the illegal use of the parking placards. There are more than 160,000 legitimate placards on the city streets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkingarrestu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
2 found dead in Skokie home
Las Vegas shooting swamps hospitals with victims after Stephen Paddock attack
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
2 things you must do to survive a mass shooting
Tom Petty dead at 66 of heart attack shortly after tour
Show More
No new trial for man convicted of killing boy trying to save sister from rape
Sheriff: Man stabbed during road rage altercation in Waukegan
Veteran loses life in Las Vegas shooting after surviving war
Las Vegas shooting suspect's father was once one of FBI's most wanted
More News
Top Video
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
"Motown the Musical" runs through Sunday in Chicago
Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66
More Video