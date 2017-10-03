More than two dozen people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into fake parking placards that have allowed drivers to park illegally throughout the city.The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation with the city's Department of Investigation and Manhattan District Attorney's Office. (Watch raw video of their arrests in the player above)The suspects were indicted by a grand jury on charges including impersonation and forgery. They were either arrested or surrendered, and will be arraigned later in the day Tuesday.The arrests came months after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would crack down on the illegal use of the parking placards. There are more than 160,000 legitimate placards on the city streets.