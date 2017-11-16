25-year-old man missing from Pilsen found safe

A 25-year-old man who was reported missing last week from Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood has been located, police said Thursday.Luis Mercarder, from the 1800-block of West 21st Place, was last seen Nov. 8.Mercader works as a cook at Roister restaurant, a hip Near West Side restaurant that's owned by the Alinea Group.He was slated to attend a benefit for victims of Hurricane Maria that day. However, he never made it to the event.His backpack was found at Urbanbelly restaurant in Chicago, where he was last spotted.Police said in a release Thursday that Mercader has been found safe. They did not provide further details.