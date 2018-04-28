3-alarm fire strikes Waukegan apartment building

A fire may have displaced as many as 100 people Saturday after a fire in a Waukegan apartment building. (WLS)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A three-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Waukegan Saturday.

Flames and smoke poured out of the 84-unit building on the 8000 block of Eighth Street.

Fire officials said the building had significant damage, but some residents may be able to re-enter their apartments after a few days. No injuries have been reported.

According to the Red Cross, as many as 100 people may be displaced by the fire.

On Twitter, the Red Cross said the fire took place near the site of their Sound the Alarm campaign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The event provided free smoke alarms to Englewood residents.


The Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County offered to house any veterans displaced by the blaze at Rodeway Inn on Greenbay Road in Waukegan. Those wishing to take advantage of the offer must provide proof of military service when checking into the hotel and contact the Commission on Monday.
