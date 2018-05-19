3 children found alone in filthy Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police found three children alone living in filthy conditions after a tip from a concerned resident. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children -- ages 3, 5 and 7 - were found alone Saturday evening in a home with mold and other filthy conditions in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

Police discovered the children after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the children at about 6 p.m. They were in an apartment building in the 5000-block of North Harding Avenue on the North Side.

The children were transported to Swedish Hospital where they were evaluated. Their conditions were not released Saturday night.

"No one was home and they were left alone," said neighbor Luisa Johnston. "That's sad and that's dangerous because they're babies."

No one was in custody Saturday evening.

It was immediately unclear whether the children's parents had been located.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana
Chicago man, 28, missing after not showing up to work in Northfield
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes
Marian Hossa tells Slovakian paper 'I will not play hockey anymore'
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Trio charged after cops find over 160 grams of pot, gun during search in Aurora
Show More
Preakness 2018: Justify wins, will shoot for Triple Crown at Belmont
Woman dies of 'unknown illness' after arrest
Man charged after firing gun, leading cops on chase that ended in crash
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
More News