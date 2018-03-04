  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
3 children shot in South Austin neighborhood

Three people were shot on West Rice Street Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children were shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Sunday, officials said.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were standing on the sidewalk on the 4900 block of West Rice Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The boy was shot in his left ankle, police said.

All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody.
