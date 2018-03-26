3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd

Three people were killed in a crash Sunday and Rand and Golf roads, Des Plaines police said.

Three members of a family were killed in a horrific crash in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rand and Golf Roads at about 6:05 p.m. Police said the family of four was in a car when the 16-year-old driver turned in front of an oncoming car and hit it.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 20year-old Amra Dilji, 48-year-old Edije Dilji and 57-year-old Serif Dilji, all of the 8900-block of North Parkside Drive.

The 16-year-old son who was driving the car survived and is hospitalized in serious condition. He has not been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
NBA G League player from Chicago dies after collapsing on court
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Show More
Man wanted for punching, taunting 5-year-old on NYC subway
Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019
13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos