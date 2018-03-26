3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd

Three members of a family were killed in a horrific crash in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.The crash occurred at the intersection of Rand and Golf Roads at about 6:05 p.m. Police said the family of four was in a car when the 16-year-old driver turned in front of an oncoming car and hit it.The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 20year-old Amra Dilji, 48-year-old Edije Dilji and 57-year-old Serif Dilji, all of the 8900-block of North Parkside Drive.The 16-year-old son who was driving the car survived and is hospitalized in serious condition. He has not been identified.The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was hospitalized.Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.