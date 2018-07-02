Three girls were among six people shot in Chicago's East Garfied Park neighborhood Sunday night, police said.Three suspects in a black sedan were traveling east in the 3400-block of West Walnut Street and shots were fired from inside the sedan at about 9:54 p.m., police said.Surveillance video from a corner grocery store's camera captured the entire incident. In the video, a family is seen leaving their apartment and walking around the corner to a parked car. Two women and five children are in the process of getting in when a passenger in a gray sedan driving eastbound at Walnut near Homan Avenue opens fire on a group of people walking on the sidewalk.The sedan never stops, just keeps on driving, leavening behind six people shot, including three of the children, aged 5, 14 and 15, who were getting into the car and 20-year-old Tamya Russell.They were not the intended targets of the shooting, police said. The suspects' vehicle was last seen going north on Homan Avenue after the shooting.The 5-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a wound to her arm; the 14-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with wounds to the chest, arm and abdomen and the 15-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and transported in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.Tamya Russell was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with wounds to the chest and arm.Her mother, Cindy Russell, lives nearby."She dropped my grandson off, and then came outside. She just came home from college," Cindy said.The other two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were on foot outside when they were shot, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the foot and the man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a wound to the thigh.Police said the man and boy are documented gang members. This past Friday and Saturday a mobile gang unit was parked right at the corner, trying to contain was investigators said is a historical gang conflict in the area."This is one we need help from the community on," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode. "We can't let this continue. The senseless gun violence that is occurring over here touches another family."The family's landlord said the injured children and their mother had just moved in a few months ago.Mike Mitchell heard the gunfire after neighbors spent the evening setting of hundreds of firecrackers which still litter the street."So I actually thought it was a firecracker and I heard people hollering and screaming and running and everybody started running and screaming and somebody said that they got hit," Mitchell said. "It's sad, you know, with all the violence and things going on around this neighborhood. It's just sad you have to be very careful when you come out because it's just a whole lot of gang violence."Bill Curry, who lives nearby, came out Monday afternoon with several members of Breakthrough, an East Garfield Park non-profit that aims to improve conditions in the area by actively engaging with the community. They're planning a pop-up picnic Monday evening to help diffuse the situation."Residents are looking not just from this incident, but all the trauma that's been experienced in our community. They're looking for things that bring them together and remind them of their own humanity," said Curry, the organization's chief program officer.No one is in custody and Area North Detectives are investigating.