3 injured when car crashes into Pulaski Park dental office

Chicago police said three people were injured, including the driver, when a car crashed into a dental office in the city's Pulaski Park neighborhood Wednesday.Police said just before 11 a.m. in the 3500-block of West Peterson Avenue, a 59-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car accelerated in the rear parking area of the dental office.The woman struck a parked vehicle and crashed through a window, striking two people inside, police said. The first victim, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is in stable condition. The second victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is in stable condition.The woman driving was taken to St. Francis and is in stable condition. She was cited for negligent driving.Police said that leaking fuel led to the scene being treated as a level one hazmat.