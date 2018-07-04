3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin

Police investigate after three officers were shot in the 300-block of Woodridge Circle in South Elgin Tuesday night.

Kristin Byrne
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Three police officers were wounded in South Elgin Tuesday night and the man who police said fired the shots has died, police said.

South Elgin police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300-block of Woodridge Circle at about 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived, a man with a shotgun fired at least two rounds at officers.

Three officers were shot and a fourth officer was injured. The officers are expected to recover.

The entire area was blocked off for hours overnight and the residents in the building were evacuated because the man holed himself inside an apartment with a shotgun and rifle with a scope. SWAT team members were trying to negotiate with him.

"After about four hours of total negotiation, the individual opened fire on the officers and they returned fire, striking him and he is deceased," said South Elgin Police Sergeant Mike Doty.

Eleven different police agencies responded to the incident. It is not known which department the injured officers belong to.

No one else was hurt. Authorities have not released the identity of the gunman.
