3 wounded in Greektown restaurant shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting inside a restaurant in the 800-block of West Jackson Boulevard Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were shot inside a Greektown restaurant after a fight broke out Saturday morning, police said.

The victims and the shooter were involved in a fight inside the restaurant in the 800-block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired.

A 31-year-old man was wounded in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her right foot and refused treatment at the scene.

Police said the shooter, a 26-year-old man, was wounded in the left leg and transported to Stroger Hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingrestaurantChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police close investigation into death of woman found in Rosemont hotel freezer
Evacuations remain in place after Willowbrook explosion
Police: Calumet City double murder victims are mother and son
Mark Wahlberg joins Cardinal Cupich at event promoting church
Woman, 25, charged with robbing 81-year-old man on Brown Line
Half million in stolen items recovered from Maywood home
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Unholy abuse: Well-known minister guilty in teen sex case
Show More
Local author writes book about inner strength
Kirstie Ennis to inspire at Grunt Fest
NW Indiana math tutor charged with having sex with student
2 Workers trapped in hole in Pingree Grove rescued
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos