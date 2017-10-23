  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

4 of 5 Wheaton College football players plead not guilty in hazing case

Four of the five Wheaton College football players accused of hazing a fellow student appeared in court Monday morning. (WLS)

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
Four of the five Wheaton College football players accused of hazing a fellow student in March 2016 appeared in court Monday morning for their arraignment.

Noah Spielman, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway and Samuel Tebos all stood before a DuPage County judge as he told them they face nine charges ranging from aggravated battery, unlawful restraint to mob action.

Each count of aggravated battery carries a possible sentence of 2-5 years and $25,00 fine. Each count of unlawful restraint and mob action carries a possible sentence of 1-3 years and $25,000 fine.

All four of the players pleaded not guilty in court. The fifth player accused, James Cooksey, will appear in court next month.

The charges stem from an accusation made by a former Wheaton College freshman, who told police the five football players dragged him against his will, restrained him with duct tape, beat him, stripped him down, tore both his shoulders and left him nearly naked on a baseball field.

The prosecution said his injuries matched his description of what happened. The victim left the college shortly after the incident.

Their next court date is Oct. 31. Since the football players do not live in Illinois, the judge waived their appearance.
