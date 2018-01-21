4 shot in drive-by shooting at birthday party in Humboldt Park

A 19-year-old woman was among four people who were shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday at a birthday party in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.The woman was shot in the neck and in serious condition Sunday morning at Stroger Hospital.The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside a private party at a dance studio in the 3200-block of West Division Street on the West Side.A 30-year-old woman was also shot in the arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 24-year-old man was shot in the lower back.No one was in custody early Sunday.