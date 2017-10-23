Four of the five Wheaton College football players accused of hazing a fellow student in March 2016 appeared in court Monday morning for their arraignment.Noah Spielman, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway and Samuel Tebos all stood before a DuPage County judge as he told them they each face nine charges ranging from aggravated battery, unlawful restraint to mob action.All four of the players plead not guilty in court. The fifth player accused, James Cooksey, will appear in court next month.The charges stem from an accusation made by a former Wheaton College freshman, who told police the five football players dragged him against his will, restrained him with tape, beat him, stripped him down, tore both his shoulders and left him nearly naked on a baseball field.The prosecution said his injuries matched his description of what happened. The victim left the college shortly after the incident.Their next court date is Oct. 31. Since the football players do not live in Illinois, the judge waived their appearance.