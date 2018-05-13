U.S. & WORLD

5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by large bear in yard

The young girl went into the yard early Sunday morning thinking she'd heard sounds from her dog, her mom said. (Shutterstock)

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. --
A young girl is recovering after she was attacked by a bear outside her home early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The 5-year-old girl went out into her yard in a rural part of Grand Junction, Colorado, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate barking dogs. Her mother went out into the yard after she heard screaming, and she saw the bear dragging her daughter. After the mother began screaming, the bear dropped the girl and retreated.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is in fair condition as of Sunday afternoon. She is expected to fully recover.

The family keeps pigs, cows and goats in the yard, and neighbors told ABC News that there have been reports of bears in the neighborhood in the past. The home is not far from the Colorado River.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that it is working with federal authorities to track the bear involved in the incident. The agency is urging local residents to exercise caution as it deploys tracking dogs and bear traps to find the animal.

ABC News contributed to this report.
