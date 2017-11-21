6 dead in Dixon fire

Six people who lived in a home in rural Dixon, Ill., died in a fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.Dixon is about 100 miles from Chicago.The Ogle County 911 Center received a call just after 12 a.m. from someone who lived in the 200-block of North Miami Drive. That person said there was smoke in a basement.Fire crews from eight departments responded to the scene, along with an ambulance. When they arrived, the single-family, two-story home was fully engulfed by flames, the sheriff's office said.All six people who lived in the home died in the blaze, authorities said. The identities of the victims will be released once family members are notified.The Ogle County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Fire Marshall and Illinois State Police Crime Scene personnel conducting an investigation at the scene.