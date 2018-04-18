  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
9 injured, including 3 children, in Englewood high-rise fire

Nine people were injured after a fire in a high-rise in the 6400-block of South Lowe Avenue Wednesday morning.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nine people were hurt, including 3 children, and more than two dozen have been displaced homes by a high-rise fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The injured were all transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. A firefighter was among the injured and he was treated and released for difficulty breathing.

The fire broke out a little after 1 a.m. on the 13th floor of this 21-story building in the 6400-block of South Lowe Avenue, fire officials said.

Investigators have pinpointed the location where the fire started to a single unit on the 13th floor. The sidewalks outside the building were crowded with residents who spilled out of the building after the alarms started going off.

Residents described frantically trying to evacuate the building in the middle of the night.

"I remember the 11th floor, when I was going down because the smoke was too much, even though I had the towel over my face, the smoke was too much," said resident Dorthella Bowens.

The rest of the residents have been allowed back in the building, but all 31 residents on the 13th floor have been displaced. There was a warming bus on the scene for them to wait in.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.
