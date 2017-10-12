91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion

An elderly man died and his wife was injured after robbers broke into their home and tied them up in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.They are 91 and 100 years old. Who would do this to them, and were they targeted? That is what investigators are trying to figure out. In the meantime, for the victim's heartbroken family, none of this makes any sense."Oh my god. It breaks my heart to see my uncle died. He was like a father to me. He grew me up in Jamaica," says Karlene Grose.Grose, the niece of 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson, is unable to contain her unbearable pain. Her uncle and his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, were tied up in their own house as robbers ransacked their home. Waldiman Thompson is now dead.Police said it was around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant when several suspects barged into their home. Police are searching for four men.Sources say one suspect came up from behind 100-year-old Ethline Thompson and threw a blanket over her head before tying the couple up. Police say she somehow freed herself and called 911."Officers entered the apartment and found her husband tied up, lying on the floor and he was unresponsive," said Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.Investigators believe her husband may have died of shock, because he had no other injuries.Officials say the 100-year-old was treated on the scene for superficial marks around her legs consistent with being tied up."They are good people. Fun-loving people. Everybody loved them," said the victim's brother, Garfield Pringle.Investigators say there are no initial signs of forced entry.Meanwhile, the area is covered with surveillance cameras, and detectives hope that the footage will give them some clues.