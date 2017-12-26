Addison police officer delivers baby

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) --
A police officer in west suburban Addison delivered a baby Tuesday morning, according to a police department Facebook post.

The cop, identified as "Officer Reyes," responded to a home in the 600-block of Meadows Boulevard and discovered a woman in "active labor."

Reyes used a latex glove to tie off the umbilical cord. At that time the color of the baby began to improve and the baby began to cry.

Addison Fire Protection District paramedics arrived shortly after.

Mom and baby were taken to a hospital and doing well, police said.

Police did not mention the baby's gender in its post.

"This call is a great example showing how Addison Officers are truly public servants and strive to protect all life no matter what the situation! We commend Officer Reyes for her quick thinking and ability to stay calm in an intense situation," said the Facebook post.

