Airport slasher 'Soldier of Allah' facing new terror charges

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Canadian jihadi who went on a slashing spree at a Midwestern airport last summer was charged Wednesday in an expanded terrorism case, according to newly-filed court records obtained by the I-Team.
Amor M. Ftouhi, 50, of Montreal, Canada-who was previously indicted for charges relating to an attack on a Bishop Airport officer in Flint, Michigan-is now facing an additional offense of "committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries."
Federal investigators say Ftouhi entered the U.S. from Canada last June 16 for the purpose of killing government personnel. Authorities say the Tunisia native did online research of American gun laws and gun shows in Michigan. When Ftouhi was unsuccessful in purchasing a gun in Michigan he instead purchased a knife, federal agents say. It was a 12-inch knife with an 8-inch serrated blade.
During the airport attack, he allegedly walked up to a uniformed lieutenant with the Bishop Airport Authority and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Ftouhi yelled "Allahu akbar" witnessed said and referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. The police officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, survived the knife attack.
When in custody, law enforcement officials say Ftouhi told them he was a "soldier of Allah" and a follower to the ideology of al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.
The initial charge of airport violence and interfering with security personnel was supplemented on Wednesday by an unusual federal indictment charging Ftouhi with "committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries." U.S. prosecutors said the Montreal resident crossed into the U.S. for the purpose of killing government personnel...and that during the attack he also shouted down killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
According to the newly filed court record, Ftouhi also had a jungle hunter machete and a tactical baton.
He repeated the jihadist battle cry of "Allahu akbar"-Arabic for God is the greatest-several times while appearing in federal court during an appearance last summer. He pleaded not guilty on the original charges of airport violence and interference with security screen personnel. He has not yet been to court on the new charge of committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.
He is currently being held without bond in the federal lockup at Milan, Michigan.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.