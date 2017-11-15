Amber Alert issued after 15-month-old boy abducted, police say

An Amber Alert was issued after a 15-month-old boy was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial father in the Boyle Heights area. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES --
An Amber Alert was issued after a 15-month-old boy was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial father on Tuesday in the Boyle Heights area, Los Angeles police said.

The child was believed to have been taken by his father, Carlos Reyna, on the same day he was told by a judge that Department of Children and Family Services would be taking custody of the boy. Police said the parents were in court on a narcotics-related issue when they lost custody.

DCFS officials went to the parents' home in the 2000 block of E. Fourth Street to pick up the boy, identified as Noe Reyna, when they realized the child was gone, as well as his father, investigators said.

The child was last seen at the home with his father at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was in a red stroller that his father was pushing.

"The mother of the baby has been cooperative," LAPD Detective Ruby Flores said at a Wednesday morning press conference, "but she has also acknowledged that they do have ties in Mexico. So that kind of heightens our alert as well, in terms of expediting our search here in Los Angeles."

The couple's vehicles have been located, investigators said, adding that Carlos Reyna may have received help or is using public transportation.

Bloodhounds were initially used to help in the search for the boy, police said.

Noe Reyna is described as 2 feet tall, about 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black tennis shoes and black shorts with two green stripes.

Police released a photo of Carlos Reyna, who has a dark mustache in the image.

Anyone with information about Noe's whereabouts is asked to call detectives from the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-4101.
