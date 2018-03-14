Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham children believed to be with father

Jordan Washington, left, and Lynn Roby, right.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children from Markham who are believed to be with their father.

Illinois State Police said 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby are believed to be with their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington.

Police said the children were taken around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe the children are in danger. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Lynn Washington is described as a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 180 lbs. with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

Lynn Washington, 40.



If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
