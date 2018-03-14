Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham children believed to be with father

Lynn Washington, 40.

An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children from Markham who are believed to be with their father.Illinois State Police said 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby are believed to be with their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington.Police said the children were taken around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe the children are in danger. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.Lynn Washington is described as a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 180 lbs. with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.