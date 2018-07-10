A woman originally from the Chicago area was shot and killed in Mexico, where she was celebrating her anniversary.Tatiana Mirutenko, 27, was shot by a stray bullet as she was leaving a taco restaurant in Mexico City. Her husband and friends were just steps away. She and her husband were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.Mexican authorities said gunmen on a motorcycle were aiming at a bouncer at a bar, but one of their bullets struck Mirutenko in the head.The shooting happened early Saturday in an upscale neighborhood.The bouncer was wounded. He will survive, but his attackers escaped. A manhunt is still underway.Mirutenko's parents are devastated. They live in the Chicago area, where she grew up."She would give 200 percent. As a mother, we always say things, but she inspired me to be better. I'd give my life if she could just come back," said Natalie Mirutenko, Tatiana's mother.Mirutenko worked as a senior investor relations analyst at Nektar Therapeutics in San Francisco. Her coworkers said she was a "bright" and passionate rising star" with an "incredibly strong work ethic."She also made her mark at Clemson University, where she played Division 1 volleyball.Mirutenko's body will be returning to Chicago on Tuesday. She will be buried in northwest suburban Bloomingdale on Saturday.