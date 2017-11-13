Another 12 students charged in Penn State hazing death

Another 12 students have been charged in the hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza.In addition, five of the 14 students previously charged are facing more counts. Their names are listed at the end of this article.Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said during a news conference on Monday that investigators recovered new video from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.The D.A. said that video was deleted while police were at the house, but was recovered by the FBI.That footage is in addition to security camera video that had been previously recovered by authorities from the extensive surveillance system in the house.The 19-year-old Piazza, from Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured back in February. Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.Investigators say the video shows Piazza does not obtain his own alcohol at any point. In fact, authorities say, every drink consumed was provided to him by a fraternity brother.Tim Piazza was furnished with at least 18 drinks in 1 hour and 22 minutes, Parks Miller's office said.The fraternity has since been closed.The following 12 students were charged by authorities after review of the basement video:1. Joshua KurczewskiInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor2. Ryan BurkeInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor3. Jonathan KanzlerInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)4. Bohan SongInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)5. Aiden O'BrienInvoluntary ManslaughterAggravated AssaultSimple AssaultReckless Endangering Another PersonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor (1 count)6. Joseph EmsHazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (1 count)Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (1 count)Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (1 count)7. Brian GelbHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor8. Patrick JacksonHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor9. Reggie GoekeHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor10. Mike FernandezHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor11. Donald PriorHazingFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor12. Braxton BeckerTampering with Evidence (1 count)Obstructing Administration of Law (1 count)Hindering Apprehension (1 count)In addition to these newly charged defendants, the following previously charged Beta brothers now face additional criminal charges based on their actions on basement video:1. Luke VisserFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor2. Gary DibilioFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor3. Nick KuberaFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor4. Michael BonatucciFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to Liquor5. Parker YochimFurnishing Alcohol to MinorsUnlawful Acts Relative to LiquorConsumption of Alcohol by a Minor