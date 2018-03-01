Armed guards to begin patrolling in Loop Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Armed guards known as "street ambassadors" will begin patrolling the Loop Thursday in an effort to cut down on crime.
The street ambassadors will have uniforms and badges and will be able to make arrests. They will be patrolling the State Street artery and parts of Wabash Avenue thanks to the local business group the Chicago Loop Alliance.
The area is popular for tourists and shoppers. According to the Chicago Loop Alliance, an estimated 2 million people hit the sidewalks of State Street every week, and that was reason enough for the business group to hire two armed guards.
"We've been thinking about this for over a year and recent events extremely unfortunate but stakeholders feeling like we just need a little more effort to maintain certain level of civility on the street," said Michael Edwards, CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance.
Two days ago, Chicago police arrested three men in a chase on the Riverwalk. Officer say the trio had just robbed someone near West Wacker Drive and two weeks ago, a high profile shooting near the Thompson Center cost a Chicago police commander his life.
The guards will be on duty Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will be patrolling at various times midday and in the evening.
The organization said their plan is supported by Chicago police, and that they have received no negative feedback so far.