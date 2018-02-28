3 charged in armed robbery downtown

Three men have been charged after police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint downtown Tuesday.Police said the woman was in a car in the first block of West Wacker Drive when at about 2:17 p.m., the suspects opened the passenger side door of her car. The suspect's demanded the woman's property and fled on foot with her cell phone and necklace.Responding officers located the suspects a short distance from where the robbery took place, police said.Antonio Dorsey and Demarcus Moor, both 20 years old and from Chicago, were each charged with armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful vehicular invasion and issuance of warrant. Demarcus Moore, also 20 years old, was charged with theft/unauthorized control.