ATF agent shot in head in Back of the Yards; manhunt underway

An ATF agent was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.The agent was on a joint mission with Chicago police when shots rang out near West 45th Street and North Hermitage Avenue in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.The area around West 44th Street and Hermitage is blocked off.The initial calls of shots fired come in around 3:15 a.m."We got shots fired by police. We have an ATF agent shot. He's the one going to the fire station right now," an officer said in the call.He was rushed to Stroger Hospital by fellow officers. They were going to take him to the fire house on South Ashland Avenue, but instead took him straight to Stroger in a silver SUV with tinted windows. It backed up to the ambulance bay and they all rushed into the ER. He is listed in critical condition.Ambulance 68 brought a second injured officer who may have returned fire during the incident. It's unclear if he is a CPD officer or a federal agent. He walked out of the back of the ambulance and into the emergency room. It's unclear what the nature of his injuries are.There was a very large police presence at Stroger Friday morning. Marked and unmarked CPD vehicles were parked in front of the emergency room.Police are looking for the shooter or shooters that may be involved. They asked for the Chicago Fire Department's ladder to search area roofs. Authorities looked into cars and used K9 officers to search the area for whoever may be involved.Around 6 a.m., officers were involved in a foot chase in the 3300-block of South Bell Avenue and in the 3200-block of South Leavitt.No one is in custody.