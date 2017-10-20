ATM skimmers found at 3 Loop Walgreens stores

Chicago police have found at least three ATM skimming devices inside Walgreens stores in the Loop.The devices were found inside Walgreens stores at Madison and Wells streets at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, State and Randolph streets at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Monroe and Clark streets at 4 pm. at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.Police said Friday morning they are investigating and no arrests have been made.Before using an ATM, police recommend looking for any irregularities or loose parts, pulling on the card slot, which should not be loose, covering your hand when entering your pin and watching for people looking over your shoulder. Police said the cards should have no problem when placed in the reader and if there is any type of irregularity or issue placing the card in the slot, do not use the ATM.