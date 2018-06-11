Attorneys for Melissa Calusinski lose appeal

Lawyers for a daycare worker convicted of killing a baby are vowing to fight for a new trial despite losing their appeal.Monday, the father of Melissa Calusinski said they're ready to take the case to the Illinois Supreme Court."Devastated, upset, disappointed, angry," said father Paul Calusinski.Paul Calusinski described the range of emotions he felt Monday after learning his daughter will not be coming home soon.Melissa Calusinski has already served about nine years of a 31-year sentence.She was convicted of murdering 16-month-old Benjamin Kingan who she was watching at the Lincolnshire daycare center where she worked in 2009.Her attorney argued before the state appellate court that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence that would have proved the boy had pre-existing injuries that caused his death.Former Round Lake Police Officer Dominick Izzo said detectives also coerced a false confession from then then 20-year-old day care worker."Experts have said that her interrogation, her confession, was not a valid confession, it was a false confession," Izzo said.Calusinski's attorney Kathleen Zellner is already planning an appeal to the Illinios State Supreme Court."Ms. Calusinski was deprived of a fair trial because the state withheld critical evidence that would have undermined confidence in the verdict against her," said Zellner.Her father has led the campaign to free Melissa since the beginning. He visited her last weekend and received an emotional father's day card Monday.He said he's not sure why it's taken so long, but he believes justice will be served eventually and Melissa will get a new trial.The former Lake County Coroner Thomas Rudd said that was disappointed by the decision. He said he reviewed all of the scientific evidence and believes there is no doubt that Calusinski is innocent.Her attorney plans to file that appeal before the Illinois Supreme Court next month.