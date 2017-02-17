Chicago Auto Show 2017: Hispanic Heritage Day

Friday is Hispanic Heritage Day at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show!Hispanics will make most of the vehicle purchase decisions in the next 20 to 30 years. That's why the Chicago Auto Show has one day dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Day.Jennifer Morand, Director of Public Relations at the Chicago Auto Show, talked to ABC7's Roz Varon about the special programming in store for visitors Friday."The Hispanic segment is such an important demographic and automakers know that they must target that demographic," said Morand.Starting at noon, mariachi bands, folklore dancers and tango dancers will be performing in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Day. The celebration lasts until early evening.At 7 p.m. the Flor de Carazon folkloric dancers will be performing.