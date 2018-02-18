CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Final weekend of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show ends on Monday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's the final weekend of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, but there's still plenty to see and do at McCormick Place.

Chicago Auto Show Chairman John Hennessy stopped by to talk about all of the events and all of the 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs on display at the show.

There are three indoor test tracks and six outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities.

Family-friendly events on Presidents Day wrap up the last day of the show.

Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 10-19, 2018
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (except final day when the show closes at 8 p.m.)
McCormick Place
Admission:

Tickets are available at McCormick Place ticket booths on public show days or online starting at ChicagoAutoShow.com (Show box office closes one hour before the show closes.)
$13 for adults
$7 for seniors aged 62 and older
$7 for children 7-12
Free Admission for children 6 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. Family members only.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
