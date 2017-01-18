Lisa Frank lovers' dream pickup truck hits the market

HOUSTON --If Lisa Frank was your jam in the 1990s and you're now in the market for a pickup truck, one business has the car you've been waiting your entire life for.
This one-of-a-kind, rainbow-wrapped 2017 Ford Super Duty pickup truck is on the market at Tire and Wheel Master in southwest Houston.
The custom whip comes loaded with purple, 26-inch Specialty Forged rims and 40-inch tires.
There's a catch, though -- all of this kaleidoscopic goodness comes with a steep $100,000 price tag.
According to Tire and Wheel Master owner Henry Valasquez, custom wrap jobs like this can take up to a week to complete. The wraps are crafted out of vinyl and and molded to each vehicle with a heated gun.
The installations do not damage a car's original paint job -- in fact, they can actually protect a vehicle's paintwork for scratches and chips that result from normal wear and tear. They can be removed "without much effort," according to the Tire and Wheel Master website.
Some of Valasquez's most eye-catching past creations include a Tiffany blue Bentley, a gold GMC, a mirrored pickup truck and a pink SUV in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month: