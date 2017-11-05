Barrington man, 29, fatally struck while installing traffic control device, family says

Matthew M. Paulson, 29, of Barrington (Family photo)

PARK CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
The family of a 29-year-old Barrington man who died last week said that he was killed while installing a traffic control device after being struck by a distracted driver.

Matthew M. Paulson died of multiple traumatic injuries due to a crash in north suburban Park City, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Paulson worked as a union electrician for Home Towne Electric in Lake Villa, his family said. He recently became a journeyman electrician, and had worked as a foreman since 2014. Matthew was also studying to become a state certified electrician.

A visitation will be held at Justen Funeral Home in McHenry on Friday. Funeral services will be held at the same location Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficman killedBarrington
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 26 killed in Texas church shooting, governor says
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Girl, 8, missing after vehicle stolen on South Side
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
Woman, 63, carjacked just steps from her Auburn Gresham home
Woman killed, man wounded shooting at party in West Pullman apartment
Show More
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Boy, 13, missing from Skokie
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win NYC Marathon
Jimmy Fallon 'was at his mother's bedside' when she died
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos