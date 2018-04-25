Blind man fatally shot in West Side drive-by, neighbors say

A blind man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night on the West Side, neighbors said.Chicago police said the 50-year-old victim was standing on the corner in the 3800-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 9:30 p.m. A vehicle approached and police said someone inside fired shots, hitting the victim in the back.The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police were on the scene Tuesday night searching for evidence by an alley on Avers Avenue, south of Roosevelt.Neighbors said the victim was blind and was not the intended target of the shooting. Police have not confirmed that information.Police have not released a suspect description or a description of the vehicle.