Boat capsizes in Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

A boat capsized in the Chicago River on Monday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A boat capsized Monday afternoon in the Chicago River near downtown.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. No one was injured.

The small boat belonged to a contractor and a Wendella employee was on the boat and rescued by a larger Wendella tour boat.

At one point, the employee was standing atop the overturned boat.

The boat was towed away to Chicago police's marine unit.

Wendella said the employee was working on the boat when it took on more water than could be pumped out. It was not a Wendella boat.

It was immediately unclear what caused the boat to take on water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatingchicago riverChicagoLoopRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mount Sinai Hospital briefly on lockdown after 40-person disturbance in lobby
2 crashes close Rte. 53 near Normantown in Romeoville; 1 dead
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Long winter makes seasonal allergies even worse this year
With 'spectacle' commute, drug kingpin wants trial in new location
Poodle attacked by dog who jumped out of truck in Addison
Chicago hosts 2018 James Beard Awards
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar released from hospital
Show More
Jessica Gutierrez, daughter of Congressman Gutierrez, joins Chicago alderman race
Lori Lightfoot resigns from Chicago Police Board to join mayoral race, sources say
Man accused of keeping woman in Loop elevator, inappropriately touching her
Explore Illinois' new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail
More News