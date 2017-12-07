Body found after donation box fire extinguished in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A body was found in a clothing donation box that caught fire early Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Chicago firefighters responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a small fire in a box in the 1500-block of West Wilson Avenue in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Firefighters cut a lock on the donation box and extinguished the flames. Police said that's when they found the human remains in the debris.

A death investigation is underway. Police did not release further details.
