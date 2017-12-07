Body found after donation box fire extinguished in Uptown, police say

A body was found in a clothing donation box that caught fire early Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side, police said.Chicago firefighters responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a small fire in a box in the 1500-block of West Wilson Avenue in the city's Uptown neighborhood.Firefighters cut a lock on the donation box and extinguished the flames. Police said that's when they found the human remains in the debris.A death investigation is underway. Police did not release further details.